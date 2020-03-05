Merrill man sentenced to 15 years prison for burglaries

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Merrill, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for breaking into Plymouth County homes.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
David Robertson, 55, was sentenced Feb. 11 in Plymouth County District Court after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of forgery.
The burglaries occurred in December in rural Plymouth County, and the forgery resulted from items stolen in the burglaries, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said in a news release.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.