Merrill man sentenced to 15 years prison for burglaries
Merrill man sentenced to 15 years prison for burglaries

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Merrill, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for breaking into Plymouth County homes.

David Robertson, 55, was sentenced Feb. 11 in Plymouth County District Court after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of forgery.

The burglaries occurred in December in rural Plymouth County, and the forgery resulted from items stolen in the burglaries, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said in a news release.

David Robertson mugshot

Robertson
