Merrill man who killed stepson dies in prison

LE MARS, Iowa — A Merrill, Iowa, man sentenced last fall to life in prison for killing his stepson has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said Thomas Knapp, 84, died Thursday of natural causes while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, where he had been housed for a chronic illness.

A Plymouth County jury in September found Knapp guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek in their rural Merrill home. Knapp also was found guilty of willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault for beating his now ex-wife, Darlene Knapp, just before the shooting.

Thomas Knapp was sentenced in October to life in prison without parole.

Darlene Knapp testified at trial that Thomas Knapp was mad at Juzek, blaming him for knocking over a birdbath in their yard. Later that morning, Darlene Knapp said, she went to Thomas Knapp's bedroom, where he punched her in the face and struck her with a wooden exercise bar, breaking her left hand.

Juzek came to the door and closed it after his mother left and held it shut so Thomas Knapp couldn't pursue her. Knapp grabbed a 20-gauge shotgun he kept in his room and shot Juzek through the door, striking him in the abdomen. Juzek staggered into the living room and collapsed on the floor. Knapp came out of his bedroom, walked up to Juzek and shot him a second time in the chest while Darlene Knapp watched.

At trial, jurors heard recordings of Thomas Knapp's interviews with authorities in which he told them Juzek had intentionally aggravated him for years.