Merrill man's mental health status leaves murder case unclear

LE MARS, Iowa -- A recent mental health evaluation has been unable to provide clarity on the future of a Merrill, Iowa, man's murder trial.
After a psychiatric examination at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Thomas Knapp was found mentally incompetent to stand trial for the May 11, 2020, shooting death of Kevin Juzek. However, the evaluation report mentioned the possibility of having Knapp undergo an MRI or other brain scan.
No such scan was done during the examination, leading a judge and lawyers on Thursday to ponder the next step in the case, which is currently scheduled to go to trial Aug. 24 in Plymouth County District Court.
"If he has scans, it could tell us whether changes in his brain prevent restoration (of mental competency)," said Knapp's attorney, Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit.
The situation is complicated by Knapp's hearing loss, which has made it hard for him to communicate with Samuelson and follow along with court proceedings. Knapp, 83, has been fitted with hearing aids while in custody, but his hearing has continued to be a problem. Samuelson said an audiologist has said Knapp's hearing, with the aids, is about as good as it's going to get.
Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer that it's unlikely that the case would go to trial as scheduled. He told the judge that he and Samuelson would attempt to reach an agreement about further hearing tests or brain exams for Knapp.
Hoffmeyer scheduled a competency hearing for Aug. 10, and told the lawyers if they reach an agreement before then, the trial could be rescheduled.
Knapp is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury. He is accused of shooting the 51-year-old Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.
Knapp is charged in a separate case with willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.
Knapp has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Hoffmeyer previously ruled that both cases will be tried at the same time.