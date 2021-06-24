Merrill man's mental health status leaves murder case unclear

LE MARS, Iowa -- A recent mental health evaluation has been unable to provide clarity on the future of a Merrill, Iowa, man's murder trial.

After a psychiatric examination at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Thomas Knapp was found mentally incompetent to stand trial for the May 11, 2020, shooting death of Kevin Juzek. However, the evaluation report mentioned the possibility of having Knapp undergo an MRI or other brain scan.

No such scan was done during the examination, leading a judge and lawyers on Thursday to ponder the next step in the case, which is currently scheduled to go to trial Aug. 24 in Plymouth County District Court.

"If he has scans, it could tell us whether changes in his brain prevent restoration (of mental competency)," said Knapp's attorney, Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit.

The situation is complicated by Knapp's hearing loss, which has made it hard for him to communicate with Samuelson and follow along with court proceedings. Knapp, 83, has been fitted with hearing aids while in custody, but his hearing has continued to be a problem. Samuelson said an audiologist has said Knapp's hearing, with the aids, is about as good as it's going to get.