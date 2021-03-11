Merrill man's murder, assault cases to be tried at same time

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Merrill, Iowa, man will stand trial on charges of assaulting his wife at the same time he's tried for shooting another man, a judge ruled Thursday.
A decision on whether Thomas Knapp is competent to stand trial will be made later this month.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer granted Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond's motion to join Knapp's first-degree murder and domestic abuse cases, saying the facts of both cases arise from the same set of events.
Knapp, 82, is charged in Plymouth County District Court with first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11 shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road. Knapp is accused of shooting Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun.
Knapp is charged in a separate case with willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial May 11.
The trial could be delayed, depending on Hoffmeyer's decision on a defense request to determine Knapp's competency to stand trial.
Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, has asked for a further mental evaluation of Knapp. She said a psychologist has determined that Knapp has a memory deficit that would make it hard for him to remember witness testimony during the trial and assist in his defense.
"With the speed of trial, he's not going to be able to keep up with the proceedings," Samuelson said.
Knapp also is hard of hearing, an issue that has led to difficulties communicating with him, even since he obtained hearing aids. He voiced problems being able to hear Hoffmeyer at Thursday's hearing.
Hoffmeyer noted that the psychologist's report said Knapp is able to understand the charges filed against him, and the hearing issue could be addressed by implementing real time court reporting, similar to closed-captioning television in which the court reporter's transcription could be displayed on a video monitor so that Knapp could read it.
If Hoffmeyer were to order a further evaluation of Knapp, the case would be suspended until he could be seen by a state psychiatrist.