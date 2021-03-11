Merrill man's murder, assault cases to be tried at same time

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial May 11.

The trial could be delayed, depending on Hoffmeyer's decision on a defense request to determine Knapp's competency to stand trial.

Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, has asked for a further mental evaluation of Knapp. She said a psychologist has determined that Knapp has a memory deficit that would make it hard for him to remember witness testimony during the trial and assist in his defense.

"With the speed of trial, he's not going to be able to keep up with the proceedings," Samuelson said.

Knapp also is hard of hearing, an issue that has led to difficulties communicating with him, even since he obtained hearing aids. He voiced problems being able to hear Hoffmeyer at Thursday's hearing.

Hoffmeyer noted that the psychologist's report said Knapp is able to understand the charges filed against him, and the hearing issue could be addressed by implementing real time court reporting, similar to closed-captioning television in which the court reporter's transcription could be displayed on a video monitor so that Knapp could read it.