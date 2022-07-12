Merrill murder suspect seeks suppression of statements, evidence

LE MARS, Iowa -- Lawyers for a Merrill, Iowa, man charged with murder are seeking to have firearms evidence and certain statements he made to police disallowed at his upcoming trial.

Thomas Knapp also acted in self-defense when he shot Kevin Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun at the rural Merrill home on May 11, 2020, new court filings say.

In a motion to suppress filed Monday, Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, said that before he had been read his Miranda rights against self-incrimination, Knapp told an officer that Juzek wouldn't be giving him any more problems.

"I don't give a s--- anymore. He's been bugging me forever. He attacked me and I shot him," Knapp said before also telling former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo that he'd shot Juzek. At that point, Van Otterloo read Knapp his rights and continued questioning him.

All statements made prior to receiving his Miranda warning should not be allowed at trial, Samuelson said, and neither should a shotgun and shells recovered from Knapp's bedroom because the two search warrants issued during the investigation did not authorize the search of the bedroom and the applications for the warrants did not establish probable cause to search it.

A hearing on the motion has yet to be scheduled.

Knapp, 84, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury in the shooting death of Juzek, 51, during a disturbance at the rural Merrill home. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 6 in Plymouth County District Court.

Samuelson on Monday filed a notice that Knapp intends to rely on a defense of self-defense and/or defense of another at trial.

The case has been delayed numerous times because of Knapp's mental condition. In August, he was declared incompetent to stand trial, and Knapp underwent months of treatment at the Iowa Department of Corrections' Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

In February, a psychiatrist determined that Knapp had been exaggerating his mental limitations and was mentally competent to go to trial.

The case has been further complicated by Knapp's hearing loss, which has made it hard for him to communicate with his attorneys and follow along with court proceedings, even after being fitted with hearing aids.

Knapp has pleaded not guilty in a separate case of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse. He is charged with striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.

Both cases will be tried at the same time.