Mexican citizen pleads guilty of illegal re-entry to U.S.

SIOUX CITY -- A Mexican citizen deported from the United States five times has pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the country.

Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, 38, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felony.

Rodriguez-Chavez was arrested in April 2021 in O'Brien County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he had been removed from the United States in 2003, 2004, twice in 2016 and in 2020. He was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument in Arizona in 2006.

Rodriguez-Chavez faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

