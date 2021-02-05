 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mexican man sentenced to prison on gun, drug charges
View Comments

Mexican man sentenced to prison on gun, drug charges

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Mexican man illegally in the United States was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for transporting 11 pounds of methamphetamine in Woodbury County.

Oscar Pena-Solis, 30, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Pena-Solis was arrested July 2 after a traffic stop near Sioux City. Officers discovered he did not have a valid driver's permit and was in the United States illegally. During an initial search, officers seized a small amount of meth and a meth pipe in Pena-Solis' pocket. While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded .22-caliber revolver under the driver’s seat and seized 11 pounds of meth, divided in 1-pound packages, hidden in the vehicle and an attached trailer.

Pena-Solis had traveled to California to buy the meth and sell it in Sioux City.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News