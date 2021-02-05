Mexican man sentenced to prison on gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Mexican man illegally in the United States was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for transporting 11 pounds of methamphetamine in Woodbury County.

Oscar Pena-Solis, 30, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Pena-Solis was arrested July 2 after a traffic stop near Sioux City. Officers discovered he did not have a valid driver's permit and was in the United States illegally. During an initial search, officers seized a small amount of meth and a meth pipe in Pena-Solis' pocket. While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded .22-caliber revolver under the driver’s seat and seized 11 pounds of meth, divided in 1-pound packages, hidden in the vehicle and an attached trailer.

Pena-Solis had traveled to California to buy the meth and sell it in Sioux City.

