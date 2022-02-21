Michigan woman accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty in Osceola County District Court

Veronica Peckens, 18, of Lake Ann, Michigan, entered her written plea Monday in Osceola County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

According to court documents, Peckens was at the victim's home in Sibley on Dec. 2, when she took a basket screw and stabbed the woman several times in the eyelid and tried several times to cut the woman's throat.