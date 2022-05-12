MidAmerican Energy being sued by contractor for breach of contract at Port Neal project

SIOUX CITY -- A contractor hired to decommission and demolish retired coal-burning units at MidAmerican Energy's Port Neal complex is seeking more than $1.4 million in damages it says were caused by the behavior of the energy company's representative to the project.

Stryker Demolition & Environmental Service, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, says in a lawsuit that MidAmerican's appointee was "inexperienced, hostile and abusive" and forced Stryker to hire his friends as subcontractors. Though MidAmerican removed the representative, who is not a defendant in the suit, it has refused to pay Stryker for work done to offset increased costs the company said were caused by the MidAmerican employee.

Stryker sued MidAmerican for breach of contract in Woodbury County District Court, seeking seeking judgment to reimburse it for damages and other expenses.

MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood said the company "very strongly disputes Stryker's allegations and will vigorously defend this lawsuit in court."

The companies entered into a contract in July 2020 for the decommissioning and demolition of power generating units 1 and 2, which the company retired at the rural Woodbury County plant in 2016. Stryker said in the lawsuit that MidAmerican's appointed representative to the project told Stryker's president he had no experience in decommissioning and had no idea why he was assigned to the project, but suspected it was an effort to get him to retire early.

That did not prevent him from making constant threats to shut the project down and place Stryker in default if the company did not meet his demands, the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, the MidAmerican representative barred Stryker workers from emailing him or anyone else at MidAmerican about the project so there was nothing in writing and threatened to have Stryker workers removed from the project if they failed to comply. He is accused of groping a female Stryker worker's buttocks multiple times and later demanded she be removed from the job site. Stryker workers said he caused them to suffer from anxiety attacks, weight gain, sleep loss and stress.

His actions caused delays and increased costs, Stryker said, and included manipulating invoices downward and withholding money from Stryker for completed work.

Inexperienced subcontractors who were the representative's friends did subpar work, leading to work delays and cost overruns. The representative also misrepresented work that needed to be done, resulting in work outside the scope of the contract and more delays and cost overruns, Stryker said.

MidAmerican removed its representative in February 2021 but has disputed Stryker's claims of increases and outstanding costs. Stryker requested arbitration to settle the differences, but MidAmerican denied the request, the lawsuit said.

Greenwood said decommissioning at Port Neal is still ongoing, but Stryker is no longer at the site.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.