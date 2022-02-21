 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milford man accused of having indecent contact with child

  • 0
Steven Titterington

Titterington 

 Provided

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, man has been accused of having indecent contact with a child while he was employed as a bus driver for the Okoboji Community School District. 

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Steven V. Titterington, 71, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, as well as sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony, and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. 

The charges stem from an investigation the sheriff's office conducted after receiving a report of indecent contact with a child.

Titterington was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond on Feb. 18, according to the statement. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could this be the future of fixing phone displays?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News