Milford man accused of having indecent contact with child

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, man has been accused of having indecent contact with a child while he was employed as a bus driver for the Okoboji Community School District.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Steven V. Titterington, 71, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, as well as sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony, and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an investigation the sheriff's office conducted after receiving a report of indecent contact with a child.
Titterington was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond on Feb. 18, according to the statement.
