Milford man arrested Thursday on felony sexual abuse charges

MILFORD, Iowa -- A Milford man was arrested Thursday on felony sexual abuse charges.

Rylan Robert Harbst, 22, is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony; one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor; and two counts of supplying alcohol to a minor, a serious misdemeanor.

On April 5, the Milford Police Department received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in Milford. The department said in a statement released Thursday that additional victims came forward during the investigation.

Arrest warrants were issued for Harbst, who was taken into custody in Milford and booked into the Dickinson County Jail.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dickinson County District Court Wednesday, sometime between the evening hours of April 3 and the early morning hours of April 4, Harbst "did commit a sexual abuse upon the victim," who was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and unable to consent to the act.

A second criminal complaint filed Wednesday alleges that Harbst pulled a victim's pants down against her will and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him on March 12.

A third criminal complaint, which was also filed Wednesday, accuses Harbst of sexually abusing a 14-year-old victim in Milford between Oct. 1 and 31, 2017. The complaint states that Harbst was 18 at the time of the alleged offense.

