You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Milford man charged with making bombs
View Comments

Milford man charged with making bombs

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man faces federal charges of making a pipe bomb and other explosive devices and possessing several firearms.

A federal indictment filed June 10 charges Darrell Sorey, 35, with possession of a firearm by a drug user, possession of an unregistered explosive device and making an unregistered explosive device.

Darrell Sorey mugshot

Sorey

Sorey pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

According to the indictment, Sorey made a pipe bomb, two CO2 (carbon dioxide) cartridge bombs and a CO2 cartridge bomb attached to an arrow on Jan. 15.

Sorey also is accused of being a marijuana and methamphetamine user who from Jan. 1, 2018, through Jan. 15 possessed two .22-caliber rifles, a 16-guage shotgun, an SKS rifle, an AR-15 rifle, two high-capacity drum magazines containing ammunition and other ammunition.

Sioux City man charged with trying to kill informant
Sac County man pleads not guilty to enticing minor
Milford woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News