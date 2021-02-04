Milford man gets 10 years prison on meth, immigration charges

SIOUX CITY -- A man who was illegally in the United States has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug and immigration charges.

Emmanuel Nieto-Trenado, 33, who is from Mexico and was living in Milford, Iowa, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal re-entry and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Jan. 28.

In a plea agreement, Nieto-Trenado admitted that he is a Mexican citizen and had been removed from the United States to Mexico in 2013.

He was arrested in October 2019, and officers found and seized more than 11 ounces of meth, along with drug paraphernalia, ammunition and two firearms.

