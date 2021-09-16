Milford man pleads guilty to possession of explosives

SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man charged with making a pipe bomb has pleaded guilty to a federal explosives charge.

Darrell Sorey, 37, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of an unregistered explosive device.

Sorey was charged in June 2020 with making a pipe bomb, two CO2 (carbon dioxide) cartridge bombs and a CO2 cartridge bomb attached to an arrow on Jan. 15, 2020. Search warrants were served on three addresses in Milford and neighboring Arnolds Park that same day after authorities found explosives at the site of a truck crash near Knoxville, Iowa, in which Sorey's father, Del Sorey, was killed.

Del Sorey, 62, of Arnolds Park, died Jan. 12, 2020, when the truck he was driving rolled into the ditch and caught fire. Ammunition and consumer-grade fireworks were consumed in the fire, and authorities found three homemade explosive devices, which had been ejected from the truck during the crash.

Authorities said Del and Darrell Sorey had been traveling together, but Darrell Sorey parted from his father prior to the crash. Authorities have declined to say if the explosives found at the crash site had been made by Darrell Sorey and they also did not know what the explosives were to be used for.