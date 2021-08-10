Milford man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually abusing three people.

Rylan Harbst, 22, entered his written plea Monday in Dickinson County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, one count of indecent contact with a child and two counts of supplying alcohol to a minor.

The Milford Police Department received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in Milford on April 5, and additional alleged victims came forward during the investigation.

According to court documents, Harbst on April 3 or 4 sexually abused a victim, who was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and unable to consent to the act.

Harbst is accused of pulling another victim's pants down against her will and forcing her to have sex with him on March 12.

Harbst also is charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old in Milford between Oct. 1-31, 2017. Court documents say that Harbst was 18 at the time of the alleged offense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.