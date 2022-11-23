 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milford man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Justin Haubrich, 46, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Haubrich was involved in a conspiracy that sold at least 2,500 grams of meth from May 2018 through January 2019 and received meth from sources in Denison, Iowa, and Council Bluffs.

$1 for 13 weeks
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sgt. Bluff businessman pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

Sgt. Bluff businessman pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

President of K&L Construction Inc., Alexander paid his employees $3.8 million in wages from the second quarter of 2014 through the first quarter of 2017 and withheld approximately $1 million in payroll taxes, but the company never paid those withholdings to the IRS.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian rescue workers race to find survivors after Java quake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News