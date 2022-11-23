Milford man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

Justin Haubrich, 46, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Haubrich was involved in a conspiracy that sold at least 2,500 grams of meth from May 2018 through January 2019 and received meth from sources in Denison, Iowa, and Council Bluffs.