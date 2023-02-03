SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, man who was accused of sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to giving alcohol to a minor and was sentenced to jail.

Rylan Harbst, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Dickinson County District Court to two misdemeanor counts of supplying alcohol to a minor.

District Judge John Sandy suspended a two-year prison sentence in each count and ordered Harbst to serve 30 days in jail. Harbst also was placed on probation for one year and fined $430.

As part of a plea agreement, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child were dismissed.

In his plea agreement, Harbst admitted to supplying alcohol to a minor in June and July 2018. Harbst had been charged with inappropriately touching an underage girl during that same time period.

Harbst also had been charged in connection with three sexual assaults that occurred in March and April 2021.