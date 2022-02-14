Milford shooting suspect formally charged with murder of the mother of his two children

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Minnesota man accused of shooting the mother of his two children outside her workplace has been formally charged with murder.

Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko on Monday filed a trial information charging Christian Goyne-Yarns with first-degree murder. His arraignment was scheduled for March 7 in Dickinson County District Court.

The charging document gave no details of the case, instead quoting Iowa code saying that Goyne-Yarns "... did having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately and with premeditation kill Shelby Woizeschke ..."

If found guilty, Goyne-Yarns would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

According to police and court documents, Woizeschke, was shot at least twice in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford shortly after 8 a.m. Feb. 3. She was flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, where she died on Feb. 6.

Woizeschke called 911 after being shot and identified Goyne-Yarns as the person who shot her. He was arrested about an hour and a half after the shooting, court documents said.

Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, remains in the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Woizeschke, 24, of Spencer, Iowa, had two sons, ages 5 and 3, from a previous relationship with Goyne-Yarns.

