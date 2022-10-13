Milford shooting suspect found mentally competent; trial moved to Storm Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A man charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace has been found mentally competent to stand trial for murder.

A judge also has granted a defense request to move the trial from Dickinson County in order to find a more impartial pool of jurors to hear the case.

Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Shelby Woizeschke in February.

His case had been suspended since late July, when District Judge Carl Petersen granted a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation of Goyne-Yarns, who, his lawyers said, was unable to assist in his own defense.

Goyne-Yarns was evaluated by a psychiatrist at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Oakdale. Petersen received a report from the psychiatrist, and at an Oct. 5 hearing in Dickinson County District Court, Goyne-Yarns' attorneys did not seek a second evaluation and withdrew their motion to suspend proceedings in the case.

Petersen then granted a defense request for a change of venue, ordering the Dec. 6 trial to take place at the Buena Vista County Courthouse in Storm Lake.

Defense attorneys Brendan Kelly and Cassi Wigington had argued that because of media coverage and publicity surrounding the shooting and subsequent hearings, it would not be possible to find an impartial jury in Dickinson County.

Petersen agreed with their arguments, saying in his ruling "... that the events of this case and the pretrial publicity have permeated the consciousness of the citizens of Dickinson County to such a level that prejudice may be presumed."

Goyne-Yarns is charged with shooting Woizeschke on Feb. 3 in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford as she arrived for work. According to court documents, she was shot at least twice and was able to call 911 and identify Goyne-Yarns as the shooter. He was arrested about an hour and a half later.

Woizeschke, 24, of Spencer, Iowa, died in a Sioux Falls hospital Feb. 6. She had two young sons from a previous relationship with Goyne-Yarns.

If found guilty as charged, Goyne-Yarns would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.