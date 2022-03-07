Milford shooting suspect pleads not guilty of murder

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Minnesota man has pleaded not guilty of fatally shooting a woman outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace.

Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, entered his written plea Monday in Dickinson County District Court to first-degree murder. His trial was scheduled for May 3.

Goyne-Yarns is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke at least twice in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on Feb. 3. She died Feb. 6 at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Woizeschke called 911 after being shot and identified Goyne-Yarns as the shooter. He was arrested about an hour and a half after the shooting, court documents said.

Woizeschke, 24, of Spencer, Iowa, had two sons, ages 5 and 3, from a previous relationship with Goyne-Yarns.

If found guilty as charged, Goyne-Yarns would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. He remains in the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

