Milford shooting victim dies; suspect now faces murder charge

MILFORD, Iowa -- A woman shot last week in Milford has died, and the suspect now has been charged with murder.

Shelby Woizeschke, was shot at least twice in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing, where she worked, in Milford shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. She was flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, where she had been placed in a medically induced coma while physicians tested brain activity and body functionality, according to a post on a CaringBridge website page set up for her.

She died Sunday at the hospital.

Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor on Monday filed an amended complaint against Christian Goyne-Yarns, upgrading his charge from attempted murder to first-degree murder. Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, is being held in the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to court documents, Woizeschke called 911 after being shot and identified Goyne-Yarns as the person who shot her. He was arrested about an hour and a half after the shooting.

During interviews with law enforcement officers, Goyne-Yarns has not made any statement about a motive for the shooting, Darrell Simmons, special agent in charge at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said Monday.

According to posts on CaringBridge, Woizeschke had two sons, ages 5 and 3. She was described in a post on the website as "a very fun-loving, strong, kind woman" who family and friends said was the "best mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend out there."

