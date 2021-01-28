 Skip to main content
Milford woman sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges
Milford woman sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, woman was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

Elizabeth Strang, 28, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of stolen firearms and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 53 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Strang stole 10 guns from her boyfriend and had made arrangements to sell them to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement. She also sold meth from 2019 through 2020.

