SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A Milford, Iowa, woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for charges stemming from a 2017 crash in which a father and his son were killed.
Ann Vanderpool, 50, had pleaded guilty in October in Osceola County District Court to two counts of homicide by vehicle -- reckless driving. At sentencing, held at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Spirit Lake, District Judge Carl Petersen sentenced Vanderpool according to terms of a plea agreement she had reached with prosecutors.
Vanderpool was driving a Chevrolet Captiva at 10:50 a.m. on June 10, 2017, when she crossed the center line on Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley, Iowa, and collided head-on with a Toyota Camry driven by Travis Mier, of Spirit Lake. Mier, 48, was pronounced dead at the Osceola Community Hospital. His 5-year-old son, Elliot, was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died.
Vanderpool was ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution to the estates of Travis and Elliot Mier. She also must reimburse the Iowa Crime Victim Assistant Program for $14,441.
Two counts of vehicular homicide alleging that Vanderpool was driving while intoxicated were dismissed. According to court documents, a blood sample showed that Vanderpool, who also was injured in the collision, had a blood/alcohol content of .145 percent, above the 0.08 percent legal limit to drive in Iowa.