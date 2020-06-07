Minnesota man jailed in Osceola County after 120-MPH pursuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Minnesota man was jailed on felony charges in Osceola County after a high-speed pursuit that began in southern Minnesota.

According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Department, 34-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman of Minneapolis was arrested Friday in Sibley, after a pursuit that began in Nobles County, Minnesota.

Witnesses in Minnesota reported seeing Hangman firing a handgun out of the vehicle before the pursuit began.

A Nobles County deputy observed Hangman's vehicle travelling 120 miles per hour during the pursuit. Approaching Sibley, the vehicle was seen driving 98 miles per hour on a 55-mile-per-hour road.

The vehicle was located behind a residence on Ninth Street in Sibley. Hangman was found hiding in the garage and was taken into custody.

In the vehicle deputies found a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun behind the driver's seat, along with two baggies of plant material "consistent with marijuana, a scale with methamphetamine residue and a package of new baggies.

Hangman faces charges including eluding, a class D felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, with intent to deliver, a class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor; speeding and no valid driver's license, both simple misdemeanors. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail on $10,000 bond.

