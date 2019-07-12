{{featured_button_text}}
The Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the city's west side Friday morning. 

SIOUX CITY -- The occupants of two vehicles in a Friday morning collision on the west side sustained bump- and scrape-level injuries. 

The Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue were called to a collision at the corner of W 14th and Isabella streets around 9:17 a.m. Friday. 

Officer Aaron Clark said a Toyota Highlander was going northbound on Isabella Street and struck a westbound Buick Rainier on W 14th Street. 

Though the drivers sustained only minor injuries, Clark said the cars were more seriously damaged. 

"It looked like a tornado came through here and ripped two cars apart," he said. 

Clark said citations would be issued. 

"Oh yeah, she's getting a ticket," he said of one of the drivers. 

