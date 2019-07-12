SIOUX CITY -- The occupants of two vehicles in a Friday morning collision on the west side sustained bump- and scrape-level injuries.
The Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue were called to a collision at the corner of W 14th and Isabella streets around 9:17 a.m. Friday.
Officer Aaron Clark said a Toyota Highlander was going northbound on Isabella Street and struck a westbound Buick Rainier on W 14th Street.
Though the drivers sustained only minor injuries, Clark said the cars were more seriously damaged.
"It looked like a tornado came through here and ripped two cars apart," he said.
Clark said citations would be issued.
"Oh yeah, she's getting a ticket," he said of one of the drivers.