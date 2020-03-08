Minor referred to juvenile court for harassment charge after Snapchat threat

SIOUX CITY -- A minor has been referred to juvenile court on a harassment charge after an alleged threat was made on social media.
According to a press release issued Saturday night by the Sioux City Police Department, officers received a report of a juvenile making a threat earlier Saturday evening, off school grounds.
An investigation determined the juvenile had sent a threatening message on Snapchat, but had no intention of carrying out the threat nor the means to do so. The unidentified minor was referred to juvenile court.