Minor referred to juvenile court for harassment charge after Snapchat threat

SIOUX CITY -- A minor has been referred to juvenile court on a harassment charge after an alleged threat was made on social media. 

According to a press release issued Saturday night by the Sioux City Police Department, officers received a report of a juvenile making a threat earlier Saturday evening, off school grounds. 

An investigation determined the juvenile had sent a threatening message on Snapchat, but had no intention of carrying out the threat nor the means to do so. The unidentified minor was referred to juvenile court. 

