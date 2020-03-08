Minor referred to Sioux City juvenile court after Snapchat threat

SIOUX CITY -- A minor has been referred to juvenile court on a harassment charge after an alleged threat was made on social media.
According to a press release issued Saturday night by the Sioux City Police Department, officers received a report of a juvenile making a threat earlier Saturday evening, off school grounds.
An investigation determined the juvenile had sent a threatening message on Snapchat, but had no intention of carrying out the threat nor the means to do so. The unidentified minor was referred to juvenile court.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
