Missing Indiana girl found traveling with man near Kearney

Kyle Miotke, 20, was arrested on suspicion of promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via an electronic device and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
Doctors who examined Maelynn Myers and the medical examiner who performed her autopsy were too quick to determine the toddler's injuries were the result of abusive events, an independent pathologist testified Thursday.
She was accused of helping the parents concoct a story about how the child was injured so the Iowa Department of Human Services would not become involved. Senior Judge David Larson ruled the state had failed to prove the 50-year-old gave help or advice.
Jamie Myers said she immediately knew something was wrong when she heard pounding on her door and saw Davis outside, holding her granddaughter, Maelynn. Davis was panicked and frantic, telling her that the 19-month-old in his arms was having trouble breathing.