Missouri homicide suspect found dead in Dakota Dunes

DAKOTA DUNES -- A Missouri homicide suspect was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday at a Dakota Dunes motel.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that J.T. McLean, 45, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McLean was wanted in Boone and Miller counties in Missouri for the slayings of four people. Union County authorities were contacted at 9:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service in Sioux City, which believed McLean was in a vehicle stolen from one of the victims. Using the vehicle's OnStar account, authorities located the vehicle in a motel parking lot in Dakota Dunes.

McLean had family in the Dunes area, the sheriff's news release said, and those family members were contacted and moved from their home to a safe location.

U.S. Marshals and Union County deputies, along with members of the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sioux City Police Department and North Sioux City Police Department, made contact with the vehicle in Dakota Dunes and saw McLean inside. After receiving no response from him, a drone was deployed over the vehicle and helped authorities determine McLean was dead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.