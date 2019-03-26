WEST POINT, Neb. -- The trial for a man accused of killing a Rosalie, Nebraska, man and setting his house on fire ended in a mistrial Tuesday because a witness mentioned a lie detector test given to the defendant's father.
District Judge Mark Johnson ruled Tuesday that former Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Galen Svoboda's mention of the polygraph test of Jody Olson likely was inadvertent, but because Olson's testimony is key in the prosecution of his son, Derek Olson, it's important that jurors not be swayed by the fact that a witness took and may have passed a test.
"It is not this court's desire to re-try this case, as I am certain I speak for the attorneys as well, but the motion for mistrial will be sustained," Johnson wrote, granting the defense's request for the mistrial.
A new trial has been tentatively scheduled for May 6.
Derek Olson, 29, of Oakland, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Cuming County District Court to second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, second-degree arson and cruelty to an animal for the March 10, 2017, death of Ernest Warnock, 64.
Olson's trial began with jury selection on March 12, and jurors had heard nine days of witness testimony before the mistrial.
Defense attorneys moved for the mistrial at the conclusion of testimony Monday. During questioning earlier in the day, defense attorneys asked Svoboda about the dates he interviewed Jody Olson. Svoboda testified he had not interviewed Olson at the later date they questioned him about, but he mentioned being present during a pre-polygraph examination of Olson.
Jody Olson, 50, of Oakland, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced April 4. As part of a plea agreement, he agreed to testify against his son.
Jody Olson testified that Derek Olson repeatedly stabbed Warnock and hit him with a hammer until Warnock collapsed. Jody Olson said he struck Warnock a couple of times, and Warnock stabbed him in the arm during a fight.
Warnock's body was found inside his burned house the following day, and an autopsy determined that he was dead before his home was set on fire. A dog also died in the fire.
Johnson said in his order that it appears Derek Olson's defense is suggesting that Jody Olson stabbed and killed Warnock.
Polygraph test results are not admissible as evidence in Nebraska, but the inadvertent mention of a polygraph is not automatic grounds for a mistrial, the Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled.
But Johnson said that the high court also has ruled that the mention of a witness taking and presumably passing a lie detector test can bolster his or her credibility with jurors and be prejudicial to the defendant. A mistrial would help guarantee Derek Olson's right to a fair trial, Johnson ruled.