STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man's trial on sexual abuse charges ended Friday with jurors unable to reach a verdict.
District Judge Don Courtney declared a mistrial in Jose Ramirez Gonzalez' case and has scheduled a trial scheduling conference for Aug. 20 in Buena Vista County District Court.
At retrial, Gonzalez, 31, will again face charges of second-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child. Courtney dismissed two counts of second-degree sexual abuse during the trial, granting a defense motion that the prosecution had not presented enough evidence to support those charges.
Gonzalez has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a girl under age 12 numerous times dating back to 2012 and 2016.