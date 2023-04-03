ONAWA, Iowa -- More than 20 years ago, Kevin Ewing followed his former boss from the Onawa Police Department to the Monona County Sheriff's Office.

Now he'll fill that same boss' former office.

The Monona County Board of Supervisors on Friday appointed Ewing as the county's new sheriff, replacing Jeff Pratt, who retired Friday after more than 22 years in office.

Ewing, who served as one of two sergeants under Pratt since 2015, said his predecessor left the office in good shape, and he didn't anticipate making any major changes.

"Nothing earth-shattering, just business as usual," Ewing said. "There's not a lot that needs to be changed."

Ewing is more than familiar with the inner workings of the office, being in an administrative position the past seven years. Prior to that, the Onawa native worked under Pratt in the Onawa Police Department, joining the sheriff's office in 2001 after Pratt became sheriff. During his first 12 years as a deputy, Ewing was a K9 officer, achieving state and national certification.

Ewing said he'll meet individually with the 24 members of the sheriff's staff in coming weeks before making any changes.

He'll face the ongoing maintenance of an outdated, crowded jail that is regularly at capacity with 12 inmates, with more housed in neighboring counties. Monona County voters twice have voted down a bond issue to build a new public safety center containing a 32-bed jail and the sheriff's office.

Ewing said he will meet with judges and the county attorney to see what steps may be taken through electronic monitoring and other means to reduce the number of jail inmates. He'll also meet with state legislators to discuss possible legislative solutions, though it's a problem that isn't easy to solve.

"There's no perfect solution," Ewing said.

Ewing will serve the remainder of Pratt's term. The sheriff's position will be on the 2024 ballot.