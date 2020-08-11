Monona County grandmother found dead had become frustrated with grandson, friends testify

ONAWA, Iowa -- Cheryl Stowe's friends described her with words such as "amazing," "hilarious" and "energetic."
The rural Castana, Iowa, woman was a strong advocate for her clients with disabilities, "pulling for the underdog" by helping them navigate social services to live their lives as independently as possible.
She also was loyal to her grandson Eliot Stowe, visiting him every weekend and holiday while he was in prison for theft and assault and welcoming him into her home after he was released on parole.
"She was excited to have Eliot back in her house," said Julene Shelton-Beedle, one of four friends called Tuesday to testify in Eliot Stowe's murder trial.
Cheryl's patience with her grandson had begun to fray since his arrival in January 2018, friends said, as he bounced between jobs, wrecked a car she had bought for him and struggled to comply with terms of his probation. An arrest warrant was issued after Stowe was accused of threatening to assault his probation officer, but was never served. Cheryl Stowe was frustrated because she felt authorities wanted her to bring Eliot to Onawa to be arrested.
"She was very disappointed for him that things hadn't gone better for him since his release (from prison)," Brian Mathers said.
Stowe faced the difficult choice of being an "enforcer," Mathers said, confronting her grandson to turn himself in and likely be returned to prison.
Prosecutors believe that Stowe had done just that, and her grandson killed her because of it.
Eliot Stowe, 22, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and is accused of killing Cheryl Stowe, 66, sometime from June 23-26, 2018. Her body was found wrapped in a rug in the grassy edge of a cornfield near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for a meeting in Des Moines. An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence."
"The state believes the evidence will show he wickedly, meticulously and in cold blood killed her because he did not want to go back to prison," Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey said in his opening comments in Monona County District Court.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg intends to prove Stowe was insane at the time of his grandmother's death.
After he was arrested for the probation violation, she said, a psychiatrist diagnosed Stowe with schizophrenia and found him to be psychotic and delusional. Stowe was found mentally incompetent to stand trial for the violation. After receiving treatment, he was ruled competent, at which point he was arrested and charged with his grandmother's death in November 2018.
Monona County Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Ewing was dispatched to Stowe's home to check on her on June 26; he received no answer after knocking on the door. Accompanied by an Iowa State Patrolman and a Mapleton police officer, Ewing returned an hour later. This time Eliot Stowe answered the door and was immediately arrested on his warrant.
Footage from Ewing's body camera played in court showed Stowe complying with officers, telling them a friend had picked up his grandmother four or five days earlier to take her to the airport. He said he did not know where she was going.
Stowe became agitated when he was not allowed back inside the house to get a yellow notebook he said contained legal documents. As he was escorted to a patrol car to be taken to jail, Stowe began shouting, telling officers they were outside their legal jurisdiction and he had surveillance cameras recording their actions. At the jail, he accused officers of making racist comments to him. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Phillip Kennedy, who went to the jail to collect fingerprints and DNA from Stowe, said he never heard jailers make those comments.
Inside Stowe's home, investigators observed a bedroom door that had a panel broken out and shards of wood on the floor. Red stains later determined to be blood were covered with a white powder on the bedroom floor next to and under the bed. Red spots were found on the wall. A burned baseball bat was found in a fire pit in the yard.
A day later, Kennedy was summoned to the field where Cheryl Stowe's body had been discovered wrapped in a rug and duct tape. Photos showed human feet taped together, protruding from one end of the rug. Hair with dried blood was seen at the other end.
Kennedy said a review of Stowe's cellphone records showed her last phone activity was on June 22, and she was seen on a security camera at Lowe's in Sioux City on June 23.
Stowe has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Zachary Hindman will decide his case. If found guilty as charged, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
