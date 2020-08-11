Monona County grandmother found dead had become frustrated with grandson, friends testify

Monona County Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Ewing was dispatched to Stowe's home to check on her on June 26; he received no answer after knocking on the door. Accompanied by an Iowa State Patrolman and a Mapleton police officer, Ewing returned an hour later. This time Eliot Stowe answered the door and was immediately arrested on his warrant.

Footage from Ewing's body camera played in court showed Stowe complying with officers, telling them a friend had picked up his grandmother four or five days earlier to take her to the airport. He said he did not know where she was going.

Stowe became agitated when he was not allowed back inside the house to get a yellow notebook he said contained legal documents. As he was escorted to a patrol car to be taken to jail, Stowe began shouting, telling officers they were outside their legal jurisdiction and he had surveillance cameras recording their actions. At the jail, he accused officers of making racist comments to him. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Phillip Kennedy, who went to the jail to collect fingerprints and DNA from Stowe, said he never heard jailers make those comments.