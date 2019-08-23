ONAWA, Iowa -- Defense attorneys provided prosecutors with a mental health evaluation report of a man charged in Monona County with killing his grandmother, so the trial is being continued while the prosecutors assess the report and consider getting their own mental health report about the man.
Eliot Stowe, 21, of Castana, Iowa, is accused of killing his grandmother, Cheryl Stowe, at her rural Castana home sometime from June 23-26, 2018.
Last week, prosecutors asked a Monona County District Court judge to order defense attorneys to provide a copy of the mental health evaluation report for Stowe. At a Friday hearing, a judge noted that step had occurred. Therefore, Eliot's defense team now doesn't risk having the expert who examined Stowe excluded as a trial witness.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg notified the court in January that Stowe would rely on an insanity defense.
Also on Friday, Stowe waived his right to a speedy trial, pushing back the typical one-year timeframe. Last week, Jan. 5 was proposed as a new trial date if Stowe were to waive the one-year deadline, and Judge Julie Schumacher on Friday said the next action in the case will occur by Sept. 19.
Stowe was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with murder, months after Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for work.
An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.
According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe, 66, had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
