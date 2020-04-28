Monona County man charged with killing grandmother set for June trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Castana, Iowa, man accused of killing his grandmother is now scheduled to stand trial in June after his trial was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

District Judge Zachary Hindman set Eliot Stowe's trial for June 23 in Monona County District Court.

Stowe, 22, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder for the slaying of Cheryl Stowe at her rural Castana home sometime from June 23-26, 2018.

Stowe, who has waived his right to a jury trial and will have Hindman decide his case, was to go on trial April 14. In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen on April 2 ordered that all criminal nonjury trials in the state scheduled to begin before June 1 must be continued until after that date. Criminal jury trials were ordered to be continued until after July 13.