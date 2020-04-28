Monona County man charged with killing grandmother set for June trial

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Castana, Iowa, man accused of killing his grandmother is now scheduled to stand trial in June after his trial was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
District Judge Zachary Hindman set Eliot Stowe's trial for June 23 in Monona County District Court.
Stowe, 22, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder for the slaying of Cheryl Stowe at her rural Castana home sometime from June 23-26, 2018.
Stowe, who has waived his right to a jury trial and will have Hindman decide his case, was to go on trial April 14. In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen on April 2 ordered that all criminal nonjury trials in the state scheduled to begin before June 1 must be continued until after that date. Criminal jury trials were ordered to be continued until after July 13.
Stowe was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, and charged with murder, months after Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for work.
An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.
According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe, 66, had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg has filed notice that Eliot Stowe would rely on an insanity defense at trial.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.