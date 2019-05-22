SOLDIER, Iowa -- A woman is being treated for gunshot wounds after her husband mistook her for an intruder at their rural Soldier home and shot her.
Monona County Sheriff Jeffrey Pratt said in a news release that emergency responders were called to the home of Brian and Jackie Krier, 36813 Highway 37, at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene discovered that a shooting had taken place and waited for law enforcement to arrive before entering.
Pratt said that Jackie Krier, 48, had been outside the house, and Brian Krier, 49, mistook her as a possible intruder trying to get into their home. Pratt did not say in the news release how many shots were fired or where on her body Jackie Krier was struck.
She was transported to Burgess Hospital in Onawa, Iowa, and later transferred to a hospital in Sioux City.
The incident remains under investigation.