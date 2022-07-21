 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monona County murder convictions for Jay Lee Neubaum and Eliot Stowe upheld by appeals court

DES MOINES — The convictions in two Monona County murder cases were upheld Wednesday.

In separate rulings, the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Eliot Stowe for the 2018 bludgeoning death of his grandmother, Cheryl Stowe, at her rural Castana, Iowa, home. Stowe is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The court also denied a new trial for Jay Lee Neubaum, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in May 2021 for the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting death of a fellow teenager in Mapleton, Iowa. Neubaum was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

After Stowe waived his right to a jury trial, District Judge Zachary Hindman presided over the trial and found him guilty of beating Cheryl Stowe, 66, with a baseball bat after chasing her into her bedroom in their home. He then wrapped her body in a rug and duct tape and dumped it at the edge of a nearby cornfield.

Eliot Stowe verdict

Eliot Stowe was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 death of his grandmother, Cheryl Stowe. The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld his conviction.

In his appeal, Stowe, 24, said he should have been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Two forensic psychologists testified for the defense that Stowe had schizophrenia and was insane when he killed his grandmother. However, Hindman agreed with the assessment of a psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution that Stowe was not insane, and his actions to cover up the crime showed he knew that what he had done was wrong.

"Substantial evidence supports the district court's findings underlying its conclusion," the appeals court said.

A jury convicted Neubaum, 19, of shooting 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins once in the forehead with a 12-gauge shotgun while he, Neubaum and two other teenage boys were working on a demolition derby car. Neubaum claimed it was an accident.

In his argument for a new trial, Neubaum had argued that District Court Judge Duane Hoffmeyer erroneously denied his motion for a new trial for alleged prosecutorial misconduct for statements made during the state's closing trial arguments. Neubaum's motion was made after the verdict, and Hoffmeyer denied it, saying he did not have the authority to declare a mistrial because the motion was not filed or objections raised before the case was submitted to the jury.

The appeals court agreed, ruling an objection or request for new trial should have been made before the case was submitted to the jury rather than as a post-trial motion.

Neubaum, of Onawa, awaits sentencing after Hindman found him guilty last month of three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Stowe sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's murder

Stowe sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's murder

In his verdict, Judge Zachary Hindman said evidence showed Eliot Stowe beat Cheryl Stowe with a baseball bat after chasing her into her bedroom in 2018. He then wrapped her body in a rug and duct tape and dumped it at the edge of a cornfield. 

