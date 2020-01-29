Monona County murder suspect to resist further mental health exams

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Castana, Iowa, man accused of killing is grandmother plans to resist any additional mental health exams prosecutors may seek.

Attorneys for Eliot Stowe also said during a hearing last week that they would object to any state request to delay the trial, currently scheduled for April 14.

Stowe, 22, has pleaded not guilty in Monona County District Court to first-degree murder for the slaying of Cheryl Stowe, at her rural Castana home sometime from June 23-26, 2018.

Public defender Jennifer Solberg filed notice a year ago that Stowe would rely on an insanity defense.

In an order filed Tuesday, District Judge Zachary Hindman said an expert witnesses retained by Stowe's defense attorneys has written a report supportive of Stowe's insanity defense. The prosecution also has retained an expert whose conclusion is "at least essentially consistent with the defendant's expert's conclusion," Hindman said in his order.

The state, Hindman wrote, has retained a new prospective expert witness who will review issues related to Stowe's insanity defense.

