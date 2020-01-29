Monona County murder suspect to resist further mental health exams

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Castana, Iowa, man accused of killing is grandmother plans to resist any additional mental health exams prosecutors may seek.
Attorneys for Eliot Stowe also said during a hearing last week that they would object to any state request to delay the trial, currently scheduled for April 14.
Stowe, 22, has pleaded not guilty in Monona County District Court to first-degree murder for the slaying of Cheryl Stowe, at her rural Castana home sometime from June 23-26, 2018.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg filed notice a year ago that Stowe would rely on an insanity defense.
In an order filed Tuesday, District Judge Zachary Hindman said an expert witnesses retained by Stowe's defense attorneys has written a report supportive of Stowe's insanity defense. The prosecution also has retained an expert whose conclusion is "at least essentially consistent with the defendant's expert's conclusion," Hindman said in his order.
The state, Hindman wrote, has retained a new prospective expert witness who will review issues related to Stowe's insanity defense.
Stowe's lawyers said he will resist any requirement to submit to additional mental health evaluations by the state's new expert and that they do not want the trial continued to a later date.
Prosecutors told Hindman they are not currently seeking an additional evaluation or a continuation of the trial.
Hindman issued no rulings, saying he would take up any prosecution requests if and when they are filed.
Stowe was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, and charged with murder, months after Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for work.
An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.
According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe, 66, had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.