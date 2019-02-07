ONAWA, Iowa -- The trial for a Castana, Iowa, man charged with killing his grandmother has been continued until late this summer.
District Judge Julie Schumacher on Wednesday scheduled Eliot Stowe's trial for Sept. 10 in Monona County District Court. His trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Stowe, 21, has pleaded not guilty to killing Cheryl Stowe at her home sometime from June 23-26.
The continuation of the trial was expected after Stowe had waived his right to a speedy trial. Last month, public defender Jennifer Solberg notified prosecutors that Stowe would rely on an insanity defense and that a psychologist's report would be forthcoming.
Typically, prosecutors will seek to have a defendant undergo a second examination by a state psychologist, a process that can take months to schedule and cause trial delays.
Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her rural Castana home on June 27, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for work.
Eliot Stowe, who was already in custody for an unrelated case, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with murder. An autopsy report said that Cheryl Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.
According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe, 66, had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.