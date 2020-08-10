Monona County murder trial to begin Tuesday

Court documents show that Assistant Iowa Attorney General Andrew Prosser and Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey have indicated they will call an expert witness who has reviewed the evaluations' findings.

Stowe was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, and charged with murder, five months after Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for work.

An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.

According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe, 66, had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.