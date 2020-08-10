Monona County murder trial to begin Tuesday

ONAWA, Iowa -- Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Eliot Stowe likely by now would have been found guilty or not guilty of killing his grandmother.
Twice delayed because no trials or other in-person court hearings were allowed in Iowa courtrooms for several weeks because of the pandemic, Stowe's trial is finally set to begin Tuesday in Monona County District Court.
Stowe, 22, of Castana, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder for the slaying of Cheryl Stowe at her rural Castana home sometime from June 23-26, 2018. Stowe has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Zachary Hindman will decide his case.
In addition to the pandemic-related postponements, the case was slowed after public defender Jennifer Solberg filed notice that Stowe would rely on an insanity defense at trial, and Stowe underwent mental health evaluations.
Court documents show that Assistant Iowa Attorney General Andrew Prosser and Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey have indicated they will call an expert witness who has reviewed the evaluations' findings.
Stowe was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, and charged with murder, five months after Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for work.
An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.
According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe, 66, had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Stowe's case will be the first murder trial in Monona County since 2013, when a judge found Ashley Cameron guilty of lesser counts of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment causing death for the death of her son. Cameron was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
