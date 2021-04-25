Monona County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

TURIN, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call reporting a trespasser and shots fired in rural Turin Saturday night. Deputies on scene reported a male party had been shot and may have fled the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff department.

It was not immediately clear what time Saturday night this took place.

34-year-old Dylan Fouts was found near Whiting, Iowa with a gunshot wound and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Further updates are expected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.