Monona County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

TURIN, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call reporting a trespasser and shots fired in rural Turin Saturday night. Deputies on scene reported a male party had been shot and may have fled the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff department.
It was not immediately clear what time Saturday night this took place.
34-year-old Dylan Fouts was found near Whiting, Iowa with a gunshot wound and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
The investigation is ongoing. Further updates are expected.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.