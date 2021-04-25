 Skip to main content
Monona County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
TURIN, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night. 

The sheriff's office received a 911 call reporting a trespasser and shots fired in rural Turin Saturday night. Deputies on scene reported a male party had been shot and may have fled the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff department. 

It was not immediately clear what time Saturday night this took place. 

34-year-old Dylan Fouts was found near Whiting, Iowa with a gunshot wound and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. 

The investigation is ongoing. Further updates are expected. 

911 phone
