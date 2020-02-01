You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monona County shooting under investigation
View Comments

Monona County shooting under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

MAPLETON, Iowa -- Several state and local agencies are investigating a Friday night shooting in Mapleton. 

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, the Monona County Sheriff's Office took a call in reference to a shooting in Mapleton. 

Emergency responders found a male dead at the scene. The victim and witnesses are minors, and their names have been withheld. 

There is no danger to the public in connection with the shooting, according to the press release. 

The Mapleton Police Department, Monona County Sheriff's Department, Monona County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating. 

Police badge
Metro
View Comments
0
0
4
4
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News