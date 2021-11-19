Morales could see up to 35 years in prison for murder charge

SIOUX CITY -- Facing sentencing for murder, Carlos Morales poses a risk to commit future violent offenses, a psychologist testified.

How her opinion factors into a judge's decision on how long Morales might spend in prison remains to be seen.

Tracy Thomas testified Friday that after examining Morales' juvenile criminal records, a presentence investigation and other records, he determined he appears to be mature and also a willing participant in the fatal Jan. 1 shooting in which he and two others fired numerous shots into a Morningside home where two dozen people were gathered to celebrate New Year's Eve.

"Mr. Morales presented with a high number of risk factors for future violence," Thomas said in a hearing that will help District Judge Jeffrey Neary determine Morales' sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7 in Woodbury County District Court.

Morales, 18, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm after admitting he fired a gun while his co-defendants also were shooting at the house.

As part of a plea agreement, Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings reduced the original charge of first-degree murder to second degree, thus allowing Morales to avoid a potential sentence of life in prison had he been found guilty at trial. The agreement calls for a total prison sentence of 50 years.

But because Morales was a juvenile when he committed the crime, U.S. and Iowa supreme court rulings require the court to consider numerous factors before determining his sentence.

Had he been an adult at the time of the shooting -- he turned 18 just 10 days later -- Morales would be required to serve a mandatory minimum of 35 years before he'd be eligible for parole. But Iowa law says that if a person was under age 18 at the time an offense, a judge may suspend all or part of the prison sentence, including any mandatory minimum sentence.

At sentencing, Neary could suspend the entire prison sentence. Or if he sentences Morales to prison, Neary could order him to serve the full mandatory minimum of 35 years or any number less than that.

Jennings hired Thomas to evaluate Morales and give her opinions on the factors Neary must consider. She did not interview Morales in person or give him any tests, a fact public defender Joseph Reedy said could have affected her findings.

"There are a number of things you made assumptions on and you made speculations on that could have been cleared up had you met with him," Reedy said.

Thomas said she omitted making ratings on areas in which she did not have enough information. She said she did not interview Morales because she was hired by the prosecution and assumed the defense would not allow her to meet with Morales.

The prosecution and defense both will incorporate Thomas' findings into recommendations contained in sentencing memorandums Neary asked them to file prior to January's sentencing hearing.

Morales was the third person to plead guilty to the shooting, in which at least 27 shots were fired into a house at 2636 Walker St., killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis and injuring three others. Morales pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the crime.

His brother Christopher Morales and Anthony Bauer, both of Sioux City, each pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Morales, 20, was sentenced to 55 years in prison, Bauer, 19, to 50 years. Both must serve the mandatory minimum of 35 years before they're eligible for parole.

Christopher Morales admitted to firing the shots that killed Kritis and wounded the others. Bauer pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting and also firing shots.

Liliana Gutierrez, 21, of Sioux City, is accused of driving Morales, his brother and Bauer to and from the shooting scene and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Dec. 7.

