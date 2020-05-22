More charges filed in Merrill homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Merrill, Iowa, man accused of fatally shooting another man with a shotgun faces additional charges.

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond on Thursday filed a trial information charging Thomas Knapp, 81, with willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault. Willful injury is a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence. The other charges are misdemeanors.

Knapp's arraignment and a bond review hearing were scheduled for June 1 in Plymouth County District Court.

Knapp was arrested on a charge of domestic assault while using of displaying a dangerous weapon in connection with a May 11 domestic disturbance in which Kevin Juzek, 51, of Merrill, was shot in a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.

According to court documents, authorities received a 911 call from a woman stating that Knapp, her husband, was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed the shotgun at her. All three people lived at the home, authorities have said.

Knapp's charges all pertain to actions toward his wife. The trial information says that Knapp struck his wife with the stick in the head and also broke bones in her hand.