More foreign students allege trafficking, forced labor at Western Iowa Tech

SIOUX CITY -- A second group of international students has sued Western Iowa Tech Community College, alleging the school and local businesses used them for cheap labor and failed to provide promised educational opportunities.
The students, nine from Brazil and two from Chile, were recruited to the Sioux City school through the federal J-1 Student Study Program and said they were told they'd be in a two-year degree program, receive scholarships covering tuition and housing, and be provided with an internship in their field of study.
Instead, they said, they were often forced to work more than 50 hours a week at two local factories and were told they would be deported or have housing and food withheld if they missed work because of illness. The treatment amounted to human trafficking and forced labor, the lawsuit said.
"It is hard for me to understand how a public institution could do this type of wrong to a human being," said Roxanne Conlin, a Des Moines civil rights attorney who is representing the students.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, is similar to one filed in November by eight students from Chile who also were part of the J-1 program at WITCC.
The latest lawsuit accuses WITCC and its president Terry Murrell, Tur-Pak Foods, Royal Canin USA, Premier Services (also known as J&L Staffing and Recruiting and J&L Enterprises), and other college officials with forced labor and trafficking for forced labor, racketeering and ongoing criminal enterprise, violation of the 13th Amendment prohibiting involuntary servitude, fraudulent and negligent misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, breach of contract, and infliction of emotional distress. Tur-Pak and Royal Canin also are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The students are asking for a jury trial and are seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages. It also seeks a judge's order prohibiting WITCC from participating in the J-1 program in the future.
Murrell said he had not seen the new lawsuit and could not comment on the allegations contained in it.
"We look forward to the opportunity to tell our story in court," Murrell said.
WITCC offered the program for the first time in 2019, and 60 students from Brazil and Chile arrived that summer to study in the school's culinary arts and robotics and automation programs. Through J&L, a Sioux City job placement service, students secured jobs at Royal Canin, a pet food manufacturer in North Sioux City, and Tur-Pak, a food processor in Sioux City.
Through the program, students obtained a J-1 visa through the U.S. State Department. The visa requires that in return for a scholarship that pays tuition, housing and other fees, students must work at an internship to gain experience in their field of study.
The students said the jobs they were given had nothing to do with their education. Those working at Royal Canin said their jobs consisted of carrying 50-pound bags of pet food ingredients or moving 50-pound blocks of frozen meat.
Nancy Albrecht, of Premier Services, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, declined to comment. Officials at Tur-Pak and Royal Canin could not be reached for comment.
According to the lawsuit, the students were paid $15 an hour, $7.75 of which was withheld from their paychecks and given to WITCC and J&L Staffing as payment for their scholarships, room and board. Some said they were left without enough money to buy food because the college did not provide the meals it had promised them. They said college officials told them to go to a food pantry if they couldn't afford food.
The State Department received an anonymous complaint in November 2019, the lawsuit said, and investigated the program, causing the students to lose their jobs. WITCC ended the program in January and asked the students to vacate their campus housing in February and March.
A State Department official in November told the Journal he could neither confirm nor deny whether the department has an ongoing investigation into the school's J-1 program.
After students and advocates went public with their complaints about the program a year ago, Murrell said WITCC had not asked students to pay housing and tuition out of their own pockets. He said a free meal plan was never promised, and the school had failed to clarify that point at the program's outset. He promised WITCC would develop a meal plan to provide food to the students.
By the end of January, the college announced that all students had been placed in new jobs. The students in the earlier lawsuit said they were never placed in new internships and that on March 13 WITCC canceled their visas and bought them airline tickets to go home. Some have chosen to remain in the United States.
In a March announcement, WITCC said it canceled the program because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
WITCC officials named in the lawsuit include: Terry Yi, dean of the International Educational Institute; Rosana Salgado Burright, international educational specialist and recruiter; Juline Albert, vice president of learning; James Zuercher, international educational coordinator; and Lily Castro, director of special programs.