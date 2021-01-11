More foreign students allege trafficking, forced labor at Western Iowa Tech

Through the program, students obtained a J-1 visa through the U.S. State Department. The visa requires that in return for a scholarship that pays tuition, housing and other fees, students must work at an internship to gain experience in their field of study.

The students said the jobs they were given had nothing to do with their education. Those working at Royal Canin said their jobs consisted of carrying 50-pound bags of pet food ingredients or moving 50-pound blocks of frozen meat.

Nancy Albrecht, of Premier Services, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, declined to comment. Officials at Tur-Pak and Royal Canin could not be reached for comment.

According to the lawsuit, the students were paid $15 an hour, $7.75 of which was withheld from their paychecks and given to WITCC and J&L Staffing as payment for their scholarships, room and board. Some said they were left without enough money to buy food because the college did not provide the meals it had promised them. They said college officials told them to go to a food pantry if they couldn't afford food.