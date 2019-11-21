You are the owner of this article.
2 more Storm Lake juveniles charged with sending obscene photos
2 more Storm Lake juveniles charged with sending obscene photos

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Two days after a Storm Lake Middle School student was charged with sending obscene photos of himself to other juveniles, police arrested and charged two more juveniles.

After further investigation, Storm Lake police arrested a 13-year-old female and an 11-year-old female on Wednesday. The girls, both from Storm Lake, were charged with dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials, a serious misdemeanor. Both were released to the custody of their parents, according to a Storm Lake Police Department news release.

Officers were called to Storm Lake Middle School Monday morning to investigate a report involving obscene photos. They discovered that a 13-year-old Storm Lake boy was sending photos of himself to other juveniles on Snapchat. He was charged with dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials.

The cases have been forwarded to juvenile court.

