More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home

SIOUX CITY -- Dozens of exotic snakes were discovered in a Sioux City home Monday after one of them slithered into a neighbor's residence.

Sioux City police officers were called to 4624 Harrison St. at 6:26 p.m. after a neighbor found a boa constrictor and feeder mice in his home. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant on the neighboring home and found the snakes and feeder mice being raised inside.

Animal control officers removed 58 snakes, all of which were illegal in the city, and the mice and are caring for them at the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center. The animals' owner, whose name has not been released by police, was not home when the animals were removed.

The city's legal department is reviewing the incident for consideration of charges. Police continue to investigate.