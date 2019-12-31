Morningside house damaged in New Year's Eve blaze

SIOUX CITY -- Investigators were called to the scene of a Morningside residence that received moderate-to-severe damage in a Tuesday morning fire.
Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill said firefighters were alerted to a report of a fire at 2105 So. Cecilia St., shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Cougill said nobody was at home at the time of the fire, and the house didn't appear to have a working furnace. Instead, heat was supplied by a wood-burning stove and a fireplace.
The fire traveled through the walls and into the structure's attic. The fire was contained in approximately 30 minutes.
Investigators are determining the cause of the fire and dollar amount of the damage.