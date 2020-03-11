Mother dismisses sex abuse lawsuit against Siouxland schools in wake of settlement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mother's then-10-year-old son was found sleeping with Ewinger, who was the high school football coach and a middle school social studies teacher, on an air mattress in a Sibley-Ocheyedan classroom in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2015. School officials later found a bottle of Viagra prescribed to Ewinger and personal lubricant in the classroom.

Ewinger, 41, was sentenced in Osceola County in February 2019 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual abuse. He currently is serving a prison sentence of 55-85 years in Nebraska for having sexual contact with a young boy in Omaha in 2012-13.

Accusations of questionable behavior with students arose at Ewinger's teaching jobs prior to his arrival at Sibley-Ocheyedan.

While an elementary school teacher at Akron-Westfield from 2006-09, the lawsuit said, administrators were aware of accusations of inappropriate contact between Ewinger and young male students and instructed him not to email or call students about anything unrelated to school, take pictures of students or invite them to stay overnight at his home.