Mother dismisses sex abuse lawsuit against Siouxland schools in wake of settlement

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A mother who reached a $650,000 settlement with the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District and three other Iowa schools for her son's sexual abuse by a teacher has formally dismissed her lawsuit against the schools.
The mother, referred to as C.A. in court documents in order to protect her and her son's identity, filed the dismissal Monday in Osceola County District Court, bringing a close to a case that stretched over two years.
The mother sued the Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux City Community and Mediapolis Community school districts for negligence in 2017, claiming administrators all knew that Kyle Ewinger had improper contact with children while employed in those districts, but did not report his actions or alert other districts that later hired him. The Akron-Westfield Community School District was added to the suit later.
Under terms of the settlement, reached last fall, Sioux City, Sibley-Ocheyedan and Mediapolis each agreed to pay $180,000. Akron-Westfield will pay $110,000. Insurance carriers were expected to pay all or large portions of each school's settlement.
The mother's then-10-year-old son was found sleeping with Ewinger, who was the high school football coach and a middle school social studies teacher, on an air mattress in a Sibley-Ocheyedan classroom in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2015. School officials later found a bottle of Viagra prescribed to Ewinger and personal lubricant in the classroom.
Ewinger, 41, was sentenced in Osceola County in February 2019 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual abuse. He currently is serving a prison sentence of 55-85 years in Nebraska for having sexual contact with a young boy in Omaha in 2012-13.
Accusations of questionable behavior with students arose at Ewinger's teaching jobs prior to his arrival at Sibley-Ocheyedan.
While an elementary school teacher at Akron-Westfield from 2006-09, the lawsuit said, administrators were aware of accusations of inappropriate contact between Ewinger and young male students and instructed him not to email or call students about anything unrelated to school, take pictures of students or invite them to stay overnight at his home.
Ewinger served as head football coach at Sioux City West High School in 2010-11 and was an elementary school teacher from 2009-12 at Riverside and Crescent Park schools. He is alleged to have had inappropriate contact with a Riverside student in 2010, when, according to the lawsuit, a student told a therapist that when he was a 9-year-old student at Riverside, Ewinger had put a pill in his ice cream. After ingesting the pill, the boy reported having hallucinations while Ewinger would lay with him while he slept.
Ewinger taught at Mediapolis, located in southeast Iowa, from 2000 until November 2004, when he was released as part of a negotiated settlement because of an incident with a student. Part of that settlement included a "neutral letter of recommendation to future employers."