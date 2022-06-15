Mother watched daughter's health decline in weeks before death

SIOUX CITY -- As she was driven to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Shannon Myers didn't know what condition her daughter Maelynn was in.

She figured it was a continuation of health problems she'd taken the toddler to see a doctor for two days earlier.

"I still had in my head that the doctors missed something (before) and she was going to be fine. It was just another hospital trip," Shannon Myers testified Wednesday.

Pulling up outside the emergency room, Myers saw her boyfriend Tayvon Davis and mother Jaime Myers outside smoking. Davis told her she needed to go inside and talk to the doctor.

"He said you need to hear it from the doctor because you'll never believe it if I tell you," Myers said.

Inside, Myers was told that her 19-month-old daughter was unresponsive and needed to be flown to Omaha's Children's Hospital for treatment.

Still, just before leaving for Omaha with Davis, Myers told her mother everything would be OK.

Maelynn never regained consciousness and died three days later on Aug. 25, 2018, in Omaha.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. He is accused of injuring Maelynn numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018. Her death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries.

Evidence entered during the previous three days of witness testimony showed that Maelynn had brain hemorrhages and swelling, a damaged left kidney, a recent fracture in the tibia in her right leg, hemorrhages in both eyes and a partially detached retina in the left eye and healing fractures to at least two vertebrae and in the bone in her upper right arm. She also had bruises on her forehead, back and buttocks.

Myers said she and Davis had known each other since 2014 and began dating in March 2018. Davis moved in with her and Maelynn soon after and they all got along well.

"He was really nice to her, really sweet," Myers said.

In May, Davis and Myers began having problems, she said. He didn't like her talking to Maelynn's biological father. They also had disagreements about money and drug use.

Myers said she and Davis smoked marijuana daily, but only outside on the balcony or in their bedroom with the door closed -- never in front of Maelynn. Myers said she also used cocaine, usually before going out for the night with friends. Davis also used cocaine with her. But after a July incident in which Maelynn stood outside their bedroom and banged on the closed door while Davis and Myers were smoking marijuana, Myers said she decided they needed to curb their drug use. Davis disagreed.

As the summer progressed, Davis began splitting child care responsibilities with Myers' mother and Storytime Daycare.

By Aug. 1, Myers said, Maelynn's health had begun to deteriorate. An injured right arm, infections, loss of appetite, lack of energy, increased crabbiness and crying, hair loss.

On Aug. 20, Maelynn vomited repeatedly at daycare, and Myers was asked to pick her up early. Hours later at the UnityPoint -- St. Luke's emergency room, Myers said Maelynn was slugglish and wouldn't walk on her own. Her condition showed no improvement the following day, in which Davis watched her most of the day until 3:30 p.m.

On Aug. 22, Myers checked on Maelynn at 9 a.m., and the girl was sleeping and breathing normally. Maelynn woke up at 11:30 a.m., just as Myers was getting ready to leave for work. Myers left her with Davis for the day. At 1:30, Myers was notified her daughter was in the hospital.

In an audio recording of his interview with investigators played for jurors on Tuesday, Davis told police he dropped Maelynn while giving her a bath in an attempt to calm her down because she wouldn't stop crying. The girl soon became unresponsive, and he and Jaime Myers took her to the hospital.

A pediatrician who previously testified likened Maelynn's injuries to something that would happen in a car crash, not a fall in the home.

Davis was arrested in November 2019 after a 15-month police investigation. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

